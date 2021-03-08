Affordable Housing Commission launches online survey

The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission is inviting housing stakeholders to share their knowledge and experience of affordable housing in the province.

A release states feedback is welcome through an online survey and a series of virtual public workshops in March and April.

Individuals and organizations are invited to share comments by writing or e-mailing the commission.

The Commission was established to engage with experts and stakeholders to learn about the current state of affairs of affordable housing and to find sustainable, long-term solutions that build on the commitments made by the provincial government under the National Housing Strategy.

Details of the virtual public workshops will be available online in the near future.