After knife attack on Appalachian Trail, Maritime hiker shares plan to finish trek

A Canadian woman who was brutally attacked and left for dead on the Appalachian Trail in May has a story of determination, survival, and inspiration.



Kirby Morrill, who grew up in New Brunswick but now lives in Nova Scotia, was stabbed nine times and suffered 40 lacerations in an attack by a man armed with a knife.

An American hiker - Ronald Sanchez - was also attacked, and died, while Morrill staggered 10 kilometres in the dark to safety.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder, but is undergoing treatment after being found unfit to stand trial.

Other hikers on the 35-hundred kilometre walking path from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, said Morrill's determination inspired them to continue their trek.

Despite a slow and painful recovery, Morrill returned to the Appalachian Trail in September to climb Mount Katahdin with hikers who had visited her in hospital.

She plans to return to Georgia in the spring to again face the challenge of hiking the entire trail.