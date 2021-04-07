Ahead of budget, agency funds skills-training program to buffer against future shocks

A federally backed agency is rolling out $32.4 million to 65 projects to help workers affected by the pandemic improve their skills and find jobs in high-growth sectors.

Pedro Barata, executive director of the Future Skills Centre, says the programs aim to rethink how to help those workers adapt to a shifting labour market.

Women from visible minority groups, Indigenous people, newcomers and youth are among those workers the training programs are designed to target.

COVID-19 has accelerated technological shifts already underway in the economy that threaten to make some jobs and tasks obsolete.

Barata says job training also needs to adapt or otherwise risks leaving people behind as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

He says he hopes the coming federal budget also outlines a plan for future training programs.