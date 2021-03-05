Air Canada flight from Montreal to Halifax flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Nova Scotia Public Health has flagged an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Halifax for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Officials say flight 7560 departed Montreal at 6:59 p.m. February 24th and landed at 9:42 p.m. in Halifax.

Passengers in rows 20-26, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, while everyone else should monitor for symptoms of the virus while completing their self-isolation period.

Public Health anticipates anyone exposed on the flight could develop symptoms up to and including Wednesday March 10th.