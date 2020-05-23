Air Force to hold funeral procession in Halifax for victim of Snowbirds crash

The Royal Canadian Air Force is organizing a procession through the streets of Halifax this weekend to honour the Snowbirds aerobatic team member who was killed in a recent plane crash.



Halifax native Capt. Jennifer Casey died last Sunday after she was ejected from a Snowbirds Tutor jet over Kamloops, B.C. The national aerobatics team was on a cross-country tour designed to boost the spirits of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In an email statement, Capt Jamie Tobin says Casey's body is scheduled to arrive at the Shell Aerocentre near Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday evening.



He says there will be a brief ceremony on the tarmac, followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Halifax. Details of the route will be made public Saturday.



Tobin says Casey's family has asked community members who want to watch the procession to be comfortable wearing Montreal Canadiens jerseys, Tragically Hip apparel, and Star Wars-related clothing, which represent some of her interests.



The jet's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall of Moncton, N.B., survived Sunday's crash with injuries the military has said are not life-threatening.