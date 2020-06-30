Air Show Atlantic cancelled due to COVID-19

A major air show has cancelled its 2020 event in Debert, Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Organizers said while there have been easing on some gatherings of outdoor groups, there isn't enough information to know if the event would be safe by its originally scheduled time of August 29th and 30th.

They also say they don't have a - quote - "high level of confidence in the ability to screen those coming to the event."

The event organizers say they'll devote their efforts now to planning next year's show.