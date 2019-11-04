Aldersville man charged with impaired driving

The RCMP say an 85-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a breath demand after an incident near a road block.

Police were conducting traffic control near a collision scene in Aldersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle approached and officers told the man that the road was closed, but then noticed the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say they also seized open liquor and a shotgun that was not being properly transported in the vehicle.

The Aldersville man was taken to the Chester RCMP Detachment for a breath test and is due to appear in court in January.