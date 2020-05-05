All 2020 N.S. exhibitions and fairs postponed, including NSPE

All physical exhibitions and fairs in 2020 have been postponed to 2021, including the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition in Bible Hill this August.

The announcement was made today by the Exhibitions Association of Nova Scotia (EANS).

EANS says this was an extremely difficult decision, but an essential one to ensure the safety of everyone involved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is also in line with recommendations from Nova Scotia's Medical Officer of Health.

The letter from EANS also states that Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell is dedicated to continuing to work with them to promote the local agriculture industry.