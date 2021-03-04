All Nova Scotians could get one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by end of June: Premier

Premier Iain Rankin says Nova Scotia should have enough COVID-19 vaccine to give all residents at least one shot by the end of June.

Rankin told reporters Thursday following his first cabinet meeting as premier that his estimate is based on new federal government guidelines about increasing the interval between first and second doses of vaccine.

He says he will likely have more details about the province's plan at Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

The province is to get 13,000 doses of the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week, which will complement Nova Scotia's vaccine supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials are also announcing that restrictions on restaurant operating hours and sporting events will be lifted in Halifax and its surrounding regions on Friday morning.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the Halifax area.