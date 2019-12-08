Allan Kennedy gets Liberal nod in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

The Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River Liberal Association has selected a long-time educator as its nominee for an upcoming by-election.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia says Allan Kennedy has been nominated to contend for the seat vacated by former NDP-turned-independent MLA Lenore Zann.

Zann stepped down to run for the federal Liberal Party in October's election.

Kennedy beat out Alison Graham Fulmore for the nomination.

Candidates already nominated are Dave Ritcey of the Progressive Conservatives, Ivan Drouin of the Green Party, and Dr. Kathleen Kevany of the NDP.

Premier Stephen McNeil has yet to set a date for the by-election.

(With files from Bell Media's James Faulkner)