Amherst home damaged by early morning fire

A home in Amherst has been heavily damaged by fire.

The town says firefighters responded to the scene of the two-storey house on Copp Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find smoke billowing from the eaves and roof, with the fire also damaging a back corner of the building above a door into the home’s basement.

Fire Chief Greg Jones said 35 Amherst firefighters fought the blaze for just over four hours, leaving the scene at 6:15 a.m.

The department was assisted by seven members of the Truemanville Volunteer Fire Department.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Jones says in the release that their preliminary investigation indicates there is no connection between this fire and another on Saturday night on Standish Street.