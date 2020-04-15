Amherst man charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving

A 19-year-old Amherst man is facing charges including fleeing from police and dangerous driving after an incident last Thursday.

Police say a vehicle was spotted driving in a reckless manner in the area of the six-way stop on Wellington Street in Amherst around 10 p.m. that day.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled when police engaged their emergency equipment.

Police soon ended their pursuit due to public safety concerns as the suspect vehicle continued to drive erratically.

It was then spotted near a residence on Willow Street, where it was seized.

The driver was arrested and later released on strict conditions, pending a court appearance at a later date.