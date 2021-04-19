Amherst man facing charges after Cape John firearm incident

An Amherst man is facing charges after a gun was pointed at someone during a house party in Cape John early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the home on New Road around 1:05 a.m. and learned a man had pointed a gun at a woman before fleeing in a black car.

Police say they responded a short-time later after a black car hydroplaned off of Highway 104, and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators found a gun locker with firearms and ammunition in the vehicle and arrested the driver after it was determined he was the suspect in the incident at the Cape John house party.

RCMP say Callan Kenneth Merrey is facing four charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and was due to appear in court on Monday.