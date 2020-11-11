Amherst man facing drug trafficking-related charges

A 47-year-old Amherst man is facing a number of drug trafficking-related charges.

Police obtained a search warrant for a home on Crescent Avenue in the town on Monday afternoon.

The RCMP say that officers seized a large quantity of methamphetamine tablets, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and a small amount of hydromorphine and heroin.

Steven Murray Symchuk was arrested at the residence.

He's facing seven charges, including one count each of possession of both methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of both heroin and hydromorphine.