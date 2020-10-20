Amherst Police locate 'person of interest' after a report of a firearm

Amherst Police are investigating after a report of a person who may have been in possession of a firearm in the area of Church and East Pleasant streets.

Local schools were put into hold and secure this afternoon as officers searched for a person on a bicycle described as wearing a reddish/orange hoodie with sweatpants and what appeared to be a ballistic vest.

At 1:32 p.m., police said in a Facebook post that the person of interest had been located and that there is no threat to the public at this time.