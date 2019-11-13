Annual food drive underway at Victoria Square in Truro

Our annual 12-hour food drive to fill the shelves of the Colchester Food Bank is underway.

Pure Country and Big Dog are broadcasting live from Truro's Victoria Square until 6 p.m. Wednesday as numerous food bank and community volunteers accept & weigh donations at the Commercial Safety College truck parked on Commercial Street.

In September, 855 households received food boxes from the Colchester Food Bank, with 2,232 people served and over 47,000 pounds of food given out in total.

Over the last three months, the food bank has been averaging 47 new users per month.

Last Christmas alone, there were 643 food boxes given out.

The community donated over 31,000 pounds of food in just twelve hours during last year's food drive.

The food drive is supported by Easy Home, Colchester Tree Service, and Stewart Auto Repair and Accessories.

Statistics

12,453 households received food boxes in 2018, an increase of more than 2,000 from 2017

2018 saw 308 new recipients

Over one-third of the Food Bank users are children

In 2018, the Food Bank gave out 572,839 pounds of food to the people of Colchester County

Food Items Needed

Canned soups

Can meat

Canned beans

Canned tomatoes

Canned fruit

Canned milk

Pasta sauce

Macaroni and cheese

Pasta

Rice

Margarine

Cereal

Sugar

Juice

Vegetables

Snack items for children's lunches

Christmas Food Box Items

Canned cranberry

Canned gravy

Boxed stuffing

Apples

Grapes

Oranges

Christmas candy

Pie fillings

Cake mixes

Other Items of Use