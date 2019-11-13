Annual food drive underway at Victoria Square in Truro
Our annual 12-hour food drive to fill the shelves of the Colchester Food Bank is underway.
Pure Country and Big Dog are broadcasting live from Truro's Victoria Square until 6 p.m. Wednesday as numerous food bank and community volunteers accept & weigh donations at the Commercial Safety College truck parked on Commercial Street.
In September, 855 households received food boxes from the Colchester Food Bank, with 2,232 people served and over 47,000 pounds of food given out in total.
Over the last three months, the food bank has been averaging 47 new users per month.
Last Christmas alone, there were 643 food boxes given out.
The community donated over 31,000 pounds of food in just twelve hours during last year's food drive.
The food drive is supported by Easy Home, Colchester Tree Service, and Stewart Auto Repair and Accessories.
Statistics
- 12,453 households received food boxes in 2018, an increase of more than 2,000 from 2017
- 2018 saw 308 new recipients
- Over one-third of the Food Bank users are children
- In 2018, the Food Bank gave out 572,839 pounds of food to the people of Colchester County
Food Items Needed
- Canned soups
- Can meat
- Canned beans
- Canned tomatoes
- Canned fruit
- Canned milk
- Pasta sauce
- Macaroni and cheese
- Pasta
- Rice
- Margarine
- Cereal
- Sugar
- Juice
- Vegetables
- Snack items for children's lunches
Christmas Food Box Items
- Canned cranberry
- Canned gravy
- Boxed stuffing
- Apples
- Grapes
- Oranges
- Christmas candy
- Pie fillings
- Cake mixes
Other Items of Use
- Toilet paper
- Shampoos
- Tooth paste, tooth brushes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Hand soap
- Deodorant
- Diapers
- Baby supplies