Fuel prices continue to tumble.

The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board dropped the price of regular self-serve gas by another 2.4 cents per litre overnight to a new maximum of 90.9 cents.

That's a 19.3 cent per litre decrease from last week.

Diesel dropped 10.4 cents per litre to a new maximum of $1.057 this morning.

Most gas stations set their price a few cents less than the maximum.

Nova Scotia will set its fuel prices at midnight.