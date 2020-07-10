Antigonish man charged in two separate historical sexual assaults

A 52-year-old man from Antigonish is facing sexual assault charges in two separate incidents dating back over a decade.

The RCMP say Stephen Lawrence Kirk faces one count of sexual assault for incidents in Guysborough County between 2009 and 2015 involving a victim who was in her older teenage years at the time.

He has also been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident in 2016 in Antigonish County involving a victim in her early twenties.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions, to contact the RCMP in Antigonish or Guysborough.

Kirk was released from custody on conditions that he have no contact with the victims and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 12th.