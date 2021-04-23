Appleseed Diner in New Glasgow flagged as possible COVID-19 exposure site

A New Glasgow restaurant is among the newest businesses to be flagged by Public Health for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone who worked at or visited the Appleseed Diner on MacGregor Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Sunday should immediately self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have any symptoms.

Public Health says those people are also required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate and visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Mic Mac Bar and Grill (Mic Mac Place, 219 Waverley Rd, Dartmouth) on April 16 between 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 30. Stubborn Goat (1579 Grafton St, Halifax) on April 18 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. II Ferramenta Pizzeria (59 Duke St, Chester) on April 18 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Appleseed Diner (33 MacGregor Ave, New Glasgow) on April 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Café Marco Polo (15 Kings Wharf Place, Dartmouth) on April 15, 16 and 19 between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., April 17 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and April 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

Various Halifax Transit bus routes:

Route 60 travelling from Pleasant Street towards Dartmouth Bridge Terminal on April 20 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. and travelling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Pleasant Street between 2:20 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4. Route 56 travelling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal to Dartmouth Crossing on April 20 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and travelling from Dartmouth Crossing to Dartmouth Bridge Terminal between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

360 Fit (170 Joseph Zatzman Dr, Unit 4, Dartmouth) on April 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2. Impact Ministries Church (2465 Gottingen St, Halifax) on April 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.