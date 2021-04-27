Application dates for annual Cape Breton Moose Hunt

The annual Cape Breton moose hunt licence lottery will open May 3rd at noon.

The Department of Lands and Forestry says 345 licences will be available this year in five moose management zones within Victoria and Inverness counties.

Hunters have until Friday to check their eligibility and update their PIN and contact information through the Wildlife Resources System website.

Applications can be made online using a debit or credit card while phone applications accept credit cards only.

The deadline for applications is May 31st at noon, the draw will take place June 15th and winners will be notified by mail.