Applications for second round of Forestry Innovation Fund open Sunday

Applications for the second round of the Forestry Innovation Transition Trust will be accepted in November.

The $50-million fund was announced in February to continue to advance the transition and development of the province's forestry sector.

The Department of Business says the trust can be used by companies, organizations or post-secondary institutions working and researching in the forestry and biological resources sectors.

22 applications were received in the first round and decisions on them are expected in early December.