Applications open for Building Vibrant Communities Grants

Community groups that provide programming for low income Nova Scotians can now apply for a Building Vibrant Communities grant.

The provincial government says 2020 will see a stronger focus on projects that address poverty-related challenges created or worsened by COVID-19 and align with practices emerging through the Poverty Reduction Blueprint.

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, Mi'kmaw communities, registered charities, municipalities and social enterprises and programs can include those that address workforce attachment, housing, mental health and addictions, food security, the transition from youth to adulthood or transportation.



Projects can receive up to $50,000 out of the $792,000 available for the Building Vibrant Communities grants.

The application deadline is midnight on January 15th, 2021.

