Applications open for Forest Sector Safety Measures Fund

The provincial government says more than $668,000 is now available for small and medium-sized forestry businesses in Nova Scotia.

Businesses can apply to recover costs for COVID-19 safety measures incurred between April 1st and December 31st, 2020.

Eligible costs include personal protective equipment, handwashing stations, extra vehicles and accommodations, sanitization, and facilities for self-isolation.

The federal government announced the $30 million Forest Sector Safety Measures Fund in July.

Nova Scotia's portion of the fund will be administered by the Department of Lands and Forestry.