Applications Open for Sexual Violence Prevention Innovation Grants

Nova Scotians can now apply for Sexual Violence Prevention Innovation Grants.

The province says the grants, valued at up to $5,000, support community groups and organizations to reach out to their peers and build healthier, safer and more resilient communities.

Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services says in a release, "We need to change attitudes, try new things, be creative and get more people involved - that's why these grants are available."

$50,000 in total grants is available in 2021 and applications are open until 5:00 p.m. on May 20th.