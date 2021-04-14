Applications open for Tourism Nova Scotia industry support programs

Applications are now open for three Tourism Nova Scotia industry support programs.

The province says more than $2 million is available through the RADIATE Tourism Program, the Digital Content Marketing Program and the Tourism Digital Assistance Program.

These programs will support businesses and organizations with their 2021-22 development and marketing efforts.

Government says the deadline to apply to RADIATE and the Digital Content Marketing Program is Wednesday April 28th, while the deadline for the Tourism Digital Assistance Program is Wednesday May 5th.