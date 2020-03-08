Armed Forces members in self-isolation tested for COVID-19 after returning from Italy

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces recently deployed to Italy are self-isolating in their quarters Friday night at CFB Greenwood.

They are being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.

On Wednesday, 71 Canadian Armed Forces members returned from Italy after taking part in a military exercise overseas.

Daniel Le Bouthillier is head of media relations for the Department of National Defence in Ottawa.

In an e-mail to CTV News, he says “although the crew’s movements did not take them to any areas where COVID-19 has been active, out of an abundance of caution, Canadian Forces Health Services staff greeted the returning aviators and screened them on their possible health and exposure risks while in Italy.”

The rest of the members are on standard post-exercise leave for a period of three days.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada.

A decision has also been made to cancel a planned trip by HMCS Ville de Quebec to New York.

Jessica Lamirande, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Navy says the decision to cancel the trip to New York "was not made lightly” and that "the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus is of concern."

