Arrest warrant issued for Annapolis County man

Middleton RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with two counts each of assault and breach of an undertaking.

The incident happened March 6th in Annapolis County.

Thirty-year-old Derek James Oliver of Lawrencetown is described as white, standing 6' tall and 175 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, with a moustache and goatee.

He may be headed towards New Brunswick.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, a light coloured toque, and was carrying a dark coloured back pack.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Oliver if he is located, and call police.