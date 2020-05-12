Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder

The RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.

Tyqwan Jacardo Downey of Dartmouth was charged after a May 8th incident in North Preston.

He's described as a black male, standing 5'7" and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Downey also faces charges of break and enter, robbery, and seven firearms-related offences.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Downey if he is located, and call police.