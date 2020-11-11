Arrest warrant issued for Fall River man in assault case

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 49-year-old Fall River man charged in an incident in Lower Sackville on Saturday.

Dean Michael Schrader is charged with assault, overcoming resistance by choking, failure to comply with a court order, and three counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

Schrader is described as white, standing 6' tall and 225 pounds, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Halifax District RCMP say that he has access to a grey 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Nova Scotia licence plate GHY 882.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.