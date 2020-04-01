Arrest warrant issued for Lower Sackville man

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Lower Sackville man charged with a number of offences from last summer.

Halifax District RCMP say Richard Joseph Young is charged with assaulting a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

The charges originate from an incident on July 19th, 2019.

Young is described as a white man, standing 5'11" and 180 pounds with grey hair.

If located, the public is asked to not approach him but to call police.