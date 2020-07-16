Arrest warrant issued for Lower Sackville man

A Lower Sackville man is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Halifax District RCMP say 29-year-old Robert Erikson is charged with a number of offences, including assault, breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.

The offences occurred in the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2018 and police say they haven't been able to locate him since.

Erikson is described as 6' tall and 163 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is asked to not approach Erikson if located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.