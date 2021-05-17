Arrests made, fines issued after various gatherings in Halifax

At least five people were arrested and handed $2,000 fines for ignoring health protection rules during an anti-mask demonstration in downtown Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax police say about 50 people showed up for the rally on Citadel Hill, which had been cancelled by organizers after the provincial government was granted a court injunction on Friday.

In his decision, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Scott Norton said there is a greater public interest in maintaining the integrity of current public health restrictions than permitting the rallies to go ahead as planned.

Police also handed out tickets at a demonstration in support of Palestinians living along the Gaza Strip, where intense fighting with Israel continues.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella says, "Despite repeat warnings, there are individuals who are still choosing to bend the rules and take risks."