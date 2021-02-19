Arrests made following drug bust in Stellarton

Two people from Pictou County have been charged following a drug bust in Stellarton.

The search of a home on Hudson Street was carried out around noon yesterday by the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Stellarton Police Service.

Police seized hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia.

A 63-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are both charged with possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

They have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 26th.