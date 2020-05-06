Arrests made following several break-ins at Hants and Colchester county cottages

Two people have been arrested after a series of break-ins at seasonal properties in Hants and Colchester Counties.

Windsor District RCMP say the properties were damaged between March 20th and May 4th, and items, including vehicles, have been stolen.

They say investigators believe there may be several unreported incidents and are asking people to check their cottages.

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Andrew Scott Barker of Windsor and a 17-year-old female from Hants County.

Barker was arrested April 4th and faces 19 charges, including four counts each of theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts of break, enter, and commit an indictable offence.

The teen was arrested April 21st and is charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, break, enter, and theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.