Arson investigation underway into New Glasgow fire

New Glasgow Regional Police have opened an arson investigation into a weekend apartment building fire.

Police and firefighters were called to the three-unit building on Stewart St. around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the fire was in the rear of the building, displacing two people in one of the apartments.

The other two apartments were vacant.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross has helped the displaced couple with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and some other basics.