Art depicting Viola Desmond displayed on building where she was arrested in 1946

An art display is nearing completion on the building where Viola Desmond was arrested after refusing to give up her seat in the whites-only section of a movie theatre.

The Black Nova Scotian woman -- who is commemorated on Canada's 10 dollar bill -- refused to leave her seat at the Roseland Theatre on November 8th, 1946.

The entrepreneur from north end Halifax was dragged out of the theatre by police, arrested, thrown in jail for 12 hours and fined.

A news release says each of the pieces on the side of the recently renovated Roseland building was chosen through a contest created by MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law.

The works include several that depict Desmond sitting behind bars.

Desmond, who never lived to receive an apology and be pardoned for her actions at the theatre, is currently featured on Canada's 10-dollar bill.