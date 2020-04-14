As large East Coast nursing home faces growing outbreak, staffing concerns rise

As a large Halifax nursing home saw a spike in COVID-19 infections today, union leaders are saying they're concerned staffing and gear shortfalls make it harder to battle the pandemic.

The Northwood facility reported 16 residents have tested positive, double the number reported Sunday, with cases spread throughout the large building complex that houses 585 residents.

The facility says in a news release all of the sick residents are currently relocated to a treatment floor and "are in stable condition at this time."

Northwood says in a news release 10 staff members have also tested positive for the virus but notes it has 1,800 employees to ensure adequate care.

Angela Downey, a continuing care assistant and the business agent for the Unifor local at Northwood, says the spread of the virus through nursing homes in the province is likely to expose underlying weaknesses in staffing levels.

She says she fears there could be shortages of workers as the illness spreads and continuing care assistants cannot report for their shifts.