As March break winds down, COVID-19 numbers take small jump in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia logged a small jump in COVID-19 cases on Sunday as March Break wound down across the province.

Health authorities reported six new cases of the illness, the highest number in the past 14 days.

Four of the cases were in the central zone, which includes Halifax, with three of the infections close contacts of previously reported patients and the other related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Two other cases are in the province's eastern zone and are both related to travel outside Nova Scotia.

Premier Iain Rankin urged citizens to keep social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested as children and teenagers head back to school on Monday.

Nova Scotia had 21 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Two new cases reported on Saturday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, with overall case numbers down, a number of restrictions in Halifax and surrounding communities are being lifted.

Residents of long-term care facilities in those areas will now be permitted to have visitors aside from their designated caregivers, and bars can stay open until midnight.