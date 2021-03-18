AstraZeneca vaccinations expand to 60-62-year olds

Nova Scotian's between 60 and 62-years old can now make an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Government says booking opened on Monday for those aged 63 and 64 to get the shot at one of 25 pharmacies or doctors offices across the province.

As of Wednesday, anyone aged 60 to 62-years old can make an appointment for one of the about 4,900 remaining timeslots, though clinics in the Halifax Regional Municipality are full.

Appointments must be made online or by phone, cannot be made through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician and walk-ins will be turned away.



