AstraZeneca vaccine available for Nova Scotians aged 40-54 on Friday

Government is expanding the age group of Nova Scotians eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Public Health says Nova Scotians aged 40 to 54 will be able to make appointments to receive the shot on Friday.

On Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin said the appointments will be available throughout the province and will be able to be booked online.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says Nova Scotians have cancelled AstraZeneca appointments as other vaccines have been made available for their age group, which has opened availability.

Strang added there are as many as 10,000 unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nova Scotia.