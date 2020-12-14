Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing expanded in Nova Scotia

The deadline to book an asymptomatic COVID-19 test in Nova Scotia has been extended to Friday.

The Department of Health and Wellness says asymptomatic testing is available for people who do not have symptoms, have not travelled within 14 days, and have not been at a potential exposure location or been in contact with a positive case of COVID-19.

An online appointment for a test is required in all zones except the Central Zone, where testing continues at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth.

The provincial government says pop-up testing sites will continue in different locations but are limited to those over 16 as rapid tests are used.