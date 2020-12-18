Asymptomatic COVID testing extended in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians can continue registering for asymptomatic COVID-19 tests into January.

Appointments for asymptomatic tests can be booked up to three days in advanced through the online COVID-19 self-assessment and are open to anyone who is symptom free, has not travelled outside Atlantic Canada within the past 14 days, has not visited a potential exposure location, and has not come into contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The province says appointment-free pop-up testing will continue across Nova Scotia, but these clinics are limited to people over 16-year old due to the use of rapid tests.

Rotational workers completing modified self-isolation are now asked to get tested on day 1 or 2, as well as on day 6, 7 or 8 and are required to complete the full 14-day period even with negative results are returned.

Starting January 4th, post-secondary students returning to the province who are free of COVID-19 symptoms should get one COVID-19 test on day 6, 7 or 8 of their self-isolation, and must complete the 14-day period even if that test is negative.