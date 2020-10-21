Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame names 2020 inductees

The Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame at Dalhousie University's Agricultural campus in Bible Hill has announced its 2020 inductees.

Kings County farmer Bernard teStroete is a former chairman of the Nova Scotia Chicken Marketing Board.

P.E.I. inductee Lloyd Palmer was a former deputy minister of agriculture and forestry who helped develop a 10-point plan for the Island dairy industry, while Hans Bouma of New Brunswick was an agricultural leader who advocated for dairy farmers and all producers.

Raymond Eveleigh of Newfoundland and Labrador operated Triple E Farms, which supplied local markets in Twillingate, Lewisporte and Fogo Island with vegetables and fruit.