Atlantic Canadian 'long haulers' search for specialized treatment centres

Atlantic Canadian patients who have suffered with symptoms of COVID-19 for almost a year say the time has come for health agencies to start providing specialized treatment centres.

Halifax resident Sean Hoskin says 12 months after his first symptoms, he's still experiencing a high heart rate and tingling sensations in his limbs.

He says multi-disciplinary clinics, similar to those in the U-K, could provide access to experts in occupational therapy, mental health and other specialties for the wide range of lingering symptoms.

A senior physician with Nova Scotia Health says she's also advocating for a pilot project to provide a specialized clinic.

Dr. Christy Bussey -- medical lead for COVID-19 in-patient care -- says it's time to get started, possibly making use of an existing facility that treats chronic pain in Fall River, Nova Scotia.

She says some of the patients she's seen are nearly completely disabled by their symptoms.