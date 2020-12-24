Atlantic health officials welcome news the Moderna vaccine is approved in Canada

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says news that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada provides a ray of hope.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Wednesday she expects 2,400 doses of that vaccine to arrive in the province next week, and said half will be administered to residents of long-term care homes. The other half will be stored to provide a second dose to the same residents after 28 days.

Earlier Wednesday, Health Canada declared the new inoculation from U.S. biotech firm Moderna safe for use.

Russell says she expects the frequency and size of vaccine shipments to increase in the coming months, but cautions that people still need to follow public health precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing.

Health officials in Prince Edward Island said Wednesday they expect to get their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine before the end of the month.

They are uncertain of the size of the shipment, but say the doses will be designated for residents of long-term care facilities.