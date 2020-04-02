Atlantic health unions want answers on access to N95 respirator masks

Nova Scotia's largest nurses' union is calling on the province to formally agree to allow its workers to make the call on when they need to don tightly fitted, N95 respirator masks as they treat COVID-19 patients.

Janet Hazelton, the president of the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union, says she wants an answer today on whether a written commitment will be provided.

Debbie Forward, the president of Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland and Labrador, says she made a similar request in a conference call with her province's health officials last week.

Health workers in Alberta have already signed an agreement with health agencies.

The Alberta memorandum notes that if a health-care worker determines "on reasonable grounds" that the N95 respirator is needed, they won't be "unreasonably denied by their employer."

Hazelton says her union hasn't been told yet whether a shortage of masks is expected to occur when cases of the disease peak in Nova Scotia.