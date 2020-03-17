Atlantic provinces tighten measures aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread

Health officials and governments in Atlantic Canada are stepping up measures as they try to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

In New Brunswick there are a wide range of closures today affecting bars, cinemas, libraries and museums, while restaurants are also being asked to limit customers to 50 per cent capacity.

New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador are both moving to allow as many public sector workers to work from home as possible and are encouraging the private sector to follow suit.

A public health emergency is in effect in Prince Edward Island after Premier Dennis King announced the move late Monday.

King says the declaration will enable Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island's chief public health officer, to take steps such as ordering the public not to attend public gatherings and to manage hospitals and ambulance services.

Courts in Nova Scotia are asking lawyers and members of the public who have travelled internationally within the last two weeks, or who are experiencing symptoms linked to the coronavirus, not to visit courthouses anywhere in the province.