Atlantic Superstore in New Glasgow reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Atlantic Superstore in New Glasgow, N.S., which closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, reopened Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Loblaws said the worker's last shift was April 1, and they were wearing a mask, making the risk of exposure low for customers and colleagues.
A Facebook post from Atlantic Superstore in New Glasgow read: "‘We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously."
The store said it has a number of protocols in place, including daily sanitization, and social-distancing practices.
The store reopened on Thursday at 7 a.m. for seniors and 8 a.m. for all other customers.
(With files from CTV Atlantic's Leigha Farnell)