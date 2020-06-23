Attempted murder charge laid after incident in Cape Breton

A 61-year-old man from Cape North faces several charges, including attempted murder, following an incident in the community on Sunday.

The RCMP responded to a call just after 4 p.m. that a man showed up at a store in Cape North saying he'd been shot in the leg with a shotgun.

The suspect had run into the woods behind a home on Blaze Road so additional resources were called in, including RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

Police say that the suspect walked out of the woods at approximately 6 p.m. and was arrested without further incident.

The victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life threatening, says he was shot after an argument and drove himself to the store to get help.

The RCMP say that the two men are known to one another and the incident was not random.

The suspect also faces charges of discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.