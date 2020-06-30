Attempted murder charge laid following disturbance at Granville Ferry campground

A 30-year-old Bedford man is facing charges including attempted murder following an incident at a campground on Highway 1 in Granville Ferry.

The RCMP responded to a disturbance call just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

They say that following a dispute, a man dragged a woman towards a river and assaulted her, while holding her head underwater.

A number of people intervened and the victim was taken to hospital with what police say are believed to be moderate physical injuries.

Alexander Jacob O'Grady was arrested and held in custody until a court appearance on Monday, where he was remanded into custody until a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

He also faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, choking or strangling while committing an assault, and overcoming resistance by suffocating.